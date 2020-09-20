Letter: TRUMP HATRED

I have come to the realization that there is a serious mental affliction affecting a significant portion of our country. I call it THS (Trump Hatred Syndrome).
There is only one solution for this. One must accept the fact that the haters have a problem and that President Trump is the savior of our country. Vote for President Trump and you will be cured.
Don See
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
