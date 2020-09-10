 Skip to main content
Letter: TRUMP HITS A NEW LOW
Letter: TRUMP HITS A NEW LOW

Wonder why Kenosha doesn't want Trump to visit? Perhaps it is because they have had several days of peace and don't want that to change. Or maybe it is because more than half the people arrested are from outside Kenosha. Or maybe it is because they have heard about Trump's visit to Lake Charles, LA on Saturday. The area hit by Hurricane Laura is without electricity, water, has a shortage of other supplies and many have lost their homes and others their businesses. Some have nothing but the clothes they are wearing. During Trump's visit he joked with Gulf Coast officials that they could sell copies of his signature for $10,000. This is one of the most inappropriate, stupid comments I have ever heard. Joking when people are suffering severe devastation is revolting.

Why would anyone vote for someone that has NO concern for these Americans. Today I regret I am a registered Republican.

KJ Gabhart

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

