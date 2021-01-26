 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump impeachment
Wow!

2021 has really started!

What an uplifting and proud sight all those thousands of flags were. They may not have been people, but you know each one represented such, and that fact must have really goaded Trump, as tail between his legs, he ignominiously dragged himself off to his garish retreat in Florida.

At least Pence had the common decency & commitment to protocol, to attend.

Trump’s even got Secret service protection, which he doesn’t deserve.

It is stated this is provided – EXCEPT TO THOSE IMPEACHED!

Plus he has protection to his extended 14 member family. And WE ARE PAYING FOR IT!

This is ludicrous.

He should be stripped of this privilege.

If he wants such-hire a private service, he can afford it- or better still have his Republican cronies in Florida pay for it. Oh, no- not him. Shameful!

Just shows what a conniving cheapskate he is- still screwing the average American even in “retirement.”

Shields Templar

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

