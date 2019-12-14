It is not merely that Trump's own words are a literal confession to a literally impeachable offense. People have been calling for Trump's impeachment almost since day one, for violations of the Presidential Compensation and Foreign Emoluments clauses of the Constitution, for violations of the nepotism statute, for soliciting foreign help (and accepting it) in his election campaigns and for deliberate failure to take care that the laws be faithfully executed in violation of his oath of office, i.e., obstruction of the Flynn Investigation and others. Additional debatable charges include aiding and comforting America's enemy, Vladimir Putin (i.e., treason) and abuse of office (using his job for personal or private benefit.) As a non-partisan scholar, I must wonder why there is any support left at all for Trump remaining in office even one more day. The American Revolution was fought to get out from under this kind of thing. Even if it were true that Presidents "do" the economy, the fundamentals are unsound and the future bleak.
DAVID VERNON
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.