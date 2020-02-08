Letter: Trump Impeachment

With the immediate chapter closing on the impeachment proceeding against President Trump, I will always remember the eloquence of Congressman Adam Schiff and his fellow managers and the enormous courage of Senator Mitt Romney. They are the real American heroes. I am reminded of the time many years ago when Senator Barry Goldwater of Arizona and Senator Hugh Scott of Pennsylvania went to the White House and told President Nixon that for the good of the country he had to resign.
Peter Steere
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.