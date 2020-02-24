Letter: Trump Impeachment

Thank you Sen. Romney for having the courage to put our nation above politics. The Senate trial was predetermined by the Republican Party before it even began. I am a senior and previously Young Republican; I am ashamed of what was my party; I have changed to be an independent. Thank you for the House and Senate Democrats for doing their job in protecting the nation. Our forefathers wrote the Constitution with the knowledge that the citizens were not educated enough to make good decisions and left it up to a check and balance policies. Now the citizens need to show how much knowledge they now have and "make it right".
Judith Chappel
Northwest side
