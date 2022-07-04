Letter: Trump in Forgottonia

In the late1960s and early 1970s, locals frustrated with the lack of funding for transportation and infrastructure projects proclaimed a 14-county area of western Illinois "Forgottonia". I remember “tolls” on rural bridges and other attention getters. Ironically former President Trump held a rally Saturday in the heart of Forgottonia in Mendon, a rural county seat town with a population under 1,000. I wonder if he was foreshadowing his future.