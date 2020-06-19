Letter: Trump in Tulsa

So Trump has decided to visit Tulsa OK on Juneteenth day next Friday to kick up his campaign. Coincidentally dovetailing with the 99th anniversary of the slaughter of approximately 300 black Tulsan's carried out by jealous white 'citizens'. When queried about this Trump said he's going there to celebrate. Celebrate what? The slaughter of black citizens? Perhaps. That would certainly appease his racist supporters. But he's not quite that stupid....not quite. Most likely he intends to 'celebrate' himself amongst like minded closet racists. At the expense of any real acknowledgement of the travails of black, and for that matter minority, countrymen.
There's not much to celebrate about the Trump presidency, at least not if you're interested in the future of humanity. But his constituency isn't interested in the future or in humanitarian vision.
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
