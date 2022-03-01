Letter: Trump incoherent on Ukraine

The United States, and the world, is in a perilous state as Russia wages war on Ukraine. President Biden, acting in concert with our allies, is responding with strong sanctions. It is a time for national unity.
But former President Trump is having none of it. Instead, one day, he said this wouldn't be happening if not for a “rigged election” putting the wrong man in the White House. He applauded Putin's actions, declaring a chunk of eastern Ukraine independent and sending in “peacekeepers,” as “genius” and “pretty savvy.”
Maybe Trump took note of the flak he got for that, because later he called the invasion “a very sad thing for the world.” But he insisted again it wouldn't have happened if he still were president.
Why? Because he's a fan of Putin? Because of some agreement they made in one of their supersecret meetings?
Things now looks dire, but it's hard to believe they'd be better under an incoherent and delusional President Trump.
Thomas Chulski
Green Valley
