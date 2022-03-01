 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump incoherent on Ukraine
View Comments

Letter: Trump incoherent on Ukraine

  • Comments

The United States, and the world, is in a perilous state as Russia wages war on Ukraine. President Biden, acting in concert with our allies, is responding with strong sanctions. It is a time for national unity.

But former President Trump is having none of it. Instead, one day, he said this wouldn't be happening if not for a “rigged election” putting the wrong man in the White House. He applauded Putin's actions, declaring a chunk of eastern Ukraine independent and sending in “peacekeepers,” as “genius” and “pretty savvy.”

Maybe Trump took note of the flak he got for that, because later he called the invasion “a very sad thing for the world.” But he insisted again it wouldn't have happened if he still were president.

Why? Because he's a fan of Putin? Because of some agreement they made in one of their supersecret meetings?

Things now looks dire, but it's hard to believe they'd be better under an incoherent and delusional President Trump.

Thomas Chulski

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News