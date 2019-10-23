Furor from the Left regarding President Trump ‘s decision to stage the G-7 meeting at his Trump-Doral complex (now reversed) is based on our President profiting financially, thus violating the emoluments clause. He may be wrongly accused in this case. Rather, his motivation in using his Trump owned property is clearly to swagger and show-off before World leaders, filling his psychological need to brag of his so-called accomplishments. This action fits perfectly in what we have in this President

Bob Hutchens

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments