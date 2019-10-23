Furor from the Left regarding President Trump ‘s decision to stage the G-7 meeting at his Trump-Doral complex (now reversed) is based on our President profiting financially, thus violating the emoluments clause. He may be wrongly accused in this case. Rather, his motivation in using his Trump owned property is clearly to swagger and show-off before World leaders, filling his psychological need to brag of his so-called accomplishments. This action fits perfectly in what we have in this President
Bob Hutchens
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.