Letter: Trump, India, and Islam

KUAT's PBS news report (2/24) showed President Trump physically as well as politically embracing India's radical nationalist Hindu leader, Prime Minister Modi, who has dedicated himself to anti-Muslim programs. What was omitted was that India's Muslim population of nearly 215 million equals two-thirds of America's population, only fourteen percent of India's total population. Still, anti-Muslim sentiment binds persons like Modi and Trump. Ironically, Trump and his wife were shown in front of the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO world heritage site built by a Muslim ruler in memory of his wife in the seventeenth century. The architects were Muslim, many from Persia, today Iran. So Trump is celebrating his crusade against Islam and Iran by being pictured before a Muslim monument built by Persians. What a guy! Either totally sincere or totally ignorant. In any case, it fits perfectly for an American population that knows little about non-Western history today.
Charles D. Smith, Professor Emeritus of Middle East/Islamic History, U of Arizona
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.