I read the indictment against tRump. I was horrified as i read this. What security issues and assets have been compromised?

One thing for sure. This is now part of history.

One wonders what the Donald Trump Presidential Library will look like? Will it become 'Mecca' for the Magadonians, or a testament to the rule of law? Time will give us the answer.

Wayno Guerrini

Southeast side