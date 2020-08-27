Letter: Trump Insecurity With non-Trump stuff

The Monday night DNC convention was a great opener and Trump acted like a Big Fish who again bit the hook of insecurity. He can't refuse denigrating anyone who disagrees and his comments about Mrs. Obama and the new Lady to be Vice President are clear indicators of his fears of educated, smart and articulate women of any color, especially dark skin. They were so much correct and on the money that the Coward-In-Chief couldn't resist chance to give his ignorant comments. the GOP should be extremely proud of their pet dog of the Whitehouse. His defenses are so poor and a sign of his mental illness. Hail to the Ignorant one in charge. Die hard supporter should be so proud of his totally inability to have a day without his signs of incapable leadership. All people regardless color or religion bleed red in combat. He Doesn't know!
Donald Groner
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!