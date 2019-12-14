Trump is a cancer on the body politic of our country. Pence, Barr, Pompeo, Giuliano and the rest of his minions are metastasizing elements, spreading his insidious toxins around the world. Human society’s propensity for irrational fear and anger are the “genetic” predispositions that allow this cancer to grow. Putin and unregulated social media are the environmental factors triggering those genetic factors.
Between Trump calling the FBI scum, Barr undermining people in his own department, Pompeo encouraging the Russian Foreign Minister to spread their lies, Pence trying to establish a theocracy and the whole lot of them disavowing their oaths to defend the Constitution of the United States, who needs foreign enemies?
Resist authoritarianism; it’s our only hope.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.