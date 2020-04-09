Letter: Trump is a colossal failure
Our nation has suffered intensely due to the colossal incompetence of Donad Trump. Our nation's economy is practically in ruins as many jobs and wealth as been lost. Many lives have been ruined. Trump has been a failure at everything and sadly has caused great sorrow and agony to our country. We pay a high price and he will not apologize for the deaths he caused, 12800 as of April 7. He lost two months that could have helped to fight a good war against the pandemic but he denied, denied and denied it was coming. Do you remember Trump ruminated "there were only 15 cases?" NYT reports the White House/Trump knew about the pandemic danger as far back as January 29, 2020 but he now says "nobody saw it coming." He must be criminally indicted. Trump/Nero fiddled while our great nation burned. God saves us from another nine months of this highly dangerous and incompetent man.

Juan Vargas

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

