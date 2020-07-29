Letter: Trump is a disgrace to our country for which many of us served

Threats against federal judges have been soaring during this administration, some directly instigated by Trump's own railings against individual judges who rule against him.
Threats have been made against those who disparage or discredit Trump in any way. Threats have been made as a direct result of his instigations, insults and encouragements.
How many presidents in all of history have encouraged violence against American citizens and those sworn to carry out the law? How many presidents have further promoted violations of the Constitution of the United States and lied to our citizens and to Congress? Threatened and coerced witnesses not to testify in Federal Trials, investigations and an impeachment? Encouraged perjury?
One.
How many presidents have violated, or attempted to violate: Article I - Sections 1, 7, 8; Article II - Sections 1 and 2; Article III - Section 3; Article IV - Sections 1 and 2; Article VI; Amendment(s) I. (using tax-payer funds for religious education and training); II. Allowing unregulated arms to a NON-regulated “militia;” IV; and, IX?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
