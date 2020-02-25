Letter: Trump is a vicious monster
By its vote to acquit Donald Trump of all impeachment charges, the Senate essentially presented him with unlimited powers. Consequently, Republican Senators have enabled, encouraged, and emboldened him to retaliate, threaten and heap obscenities on all who oppose him. His acquittal and the cheering of his supporters have unleashed a frighteningly vicious, vengeful, power hungry monster. Trump demands absolute loyalty and gains power through his inciteful manipulative rhetoric, telling his supporters whatever they want to hear. Like dictators throughout history, he is rising, unchecked, to destroy our democracy. This madman must be defeated in November.

Robert Swaim

East side

