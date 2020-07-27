Letter: Trump is an embarrassment to all of us who served.

Veterans, military, former POWs, patriots, anyone who loves and defends this country, followers of the Constitution who believe our Government shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or restricting the freedom of speech, or the free press; or the right of the people to peaceably assemble, and to petition (protest) the Government for a correction of grievances, without fear of intervention, where are you?
In 242 years, the United States has never been in the situation in which we now find ourselves. Our Johnny-come-lately-to-religion president openly mocks our Constitution, which he swore an oath to defend, somehow convincing Evangelicals he was 'sincere' to get their votes, as he took his oath of office with someone else’s Bible.
We served to protect the Constitution and the people. Not Trump. Everyone in the military swore or affirmed the same.
Acting as one of the despotic leaders he admires, he is eliminating our rights.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
