Letter: Trump is Anti-American

During the 2016 campaign, I disagreed with the MAGA platform, considering it hateful, small, and backward. When Trump was elected I worried, but believed Constitutional checks and balances would prevent him enacting all of that vision. Sadly, the Administration ignored conventional policy-making and simply did whatever they wanted. Our Legislative Branch has acted as a lapdog. Others who oppose this President are summarily fired or otherwise silenced. Absurd rules have been implemented without oversight via Tweet or Executive Order.
But worse is Trump's lack of respect for Americans. Presidents are elected to represent ALL. Yet Trump screams at those who disagree, disrespects those with different views, encourages divisiveness and violence, and Tweets hateful and spiteful comments at other Americans. He pits his loyalists against other Americans, neighbor against neighbor. We are reaping the America Trump carefully sowed: full of hate and divisiveness. Please think about this when you vote this Fall.
Melinda Sims, USAF, retired
Northwest side
