Let us be clear, Mr. Trump was indicted by a Grand Jury over the events of January 6, 2021. He and his co-conspirators are alleged to have tried to overthrow the government. President Biden did not indict him, Attorney General Garland did not indict him, and Special Counsel Jack Smith did not indict him. A Grand Jury of citizens indicted him, which is exactly how our system works. Mr. Smith presented the evidence and the Grand Jury decided there was enough evidence to have a trial. Is he guilty or innocent? Neither you nor I get to decide, nor any other official. A jury of his peers will decide that after a trial where defense and prosecutorial evidence will be presented. Again, that is the system we have, and it is the same system every other defendant is subject to.