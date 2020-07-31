You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Trump is no friend to the environment
In response to Stella Murphy’s letter about President Trump signing the Great American Outdoors act into law. This is a bill that has bipartisan support in congress and passed in the senate with a veto proof majority of 73 to 25. It makes no difference if he signs it or not. Please do not let this single act fool anyone. Recently Joe Biden outlined a clean energy plan that would strive to make our nation achieve a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 and have net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Donald Trump criticized Biden’s plan then he proceeded to announced a rollback to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), weakening a bedrock environmental law in order to speed permitting for pipelines and oil and gas drilling. Besides pulling out of the Paris Agreement, Donald Trump has consistently rolled back Obama era laws to decrease global warming and has promoted projects that make it worse.

Len DuPree

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

