Letter: Trump is no interventionist Republican neocon

What was the Democrat's refrain against Republicans like GW Bush? That they were interventionist neocons who liked to get us into protracted wars. Bush got us into conflicts in both Afghanistan and Iraq costing thousands of American lives and $ trillions. Republican neocons despise Trump because he is non-interventionist. He rebuilt our depleted military. But used military force sparingly with precision to take out Syrian chemical weapons sites, and ISIS and Iranian terrorist leaders. He showed restraint when Iran shot down our drone and harassed our naval ships. He has successfully pressured NATO to pay their fair share for defense. Trump has gone the extra mile in attempting peace with N. Korea and is negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan, where our troops have been for 20 years. You see, Trump sees all of this intervention as a waste of American lives and treasure. He wants to refocus on investing in America. Trump is no Republican 'neocon' and Democrats should respect that.
Alice Moreno
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!