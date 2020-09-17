 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump is no interventionist Republican neocon
View Comments

Letter: Trump is no interventionist Republican neocon

What was the Democrat's refrain against Republicans like GW Bush? That they were interventionist neocons who liked to get us into protracted wars. Bush got us into conflicts in both Afghanistan and Iraq costing thousands of American lives and $ trillions. Republican neocons despise Trump because he is non-interventionist. He rebuilt our depleted military. But used military force sparingly with precision to take out Syrian chemical weapons sites, and ISIS and Iranian terrorist leaders. He showed restraint when Iran shot down our drone and harassed our naval ships. He has successfully pressured NATO to pay their fair share for defense. Trump has gone the extra mile in attempting peace with N. Korea and is negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan, where our troops have been for 20 years. You see, Trump sees all of this intervention as a waste of American lives and treasure. He wants to refocus on investing in America. Trump is no Republican 'neocon' and Democrats should respect that.

Alice Moreno

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News