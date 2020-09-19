Letter: Trump Is Not A Leader

Trump's lies to U.S. citizens about the severity of the corona virus demonstrates that the only way he knows how to prevent a panic, is to outright lie to us while calling the virus a hoax. This is evidence that he lacks the leadership skills to be President. Honesty and the ability to positively influence the public are two important leadership qualities that our current President lacks. If Trump were a true leader, he would be able to tell us the truth about the pandemic and use his communication skills and powers to influence the country NOT to panic. ( A good example is FDR's " we have nothing to fear, but fear itself". )
The other leadership traits Trump is missing are: being a positive role model (he refuses to wear a mask); having empathy(he mocked a physically disabled reporter); being humble ("I alone can fix it").
Trump is a boss, not a leader!
Jo Ann Gelormine
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!