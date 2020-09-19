 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump Is Not A Leader
View Comments

Letter: Trump Is Not A Leader

Trump's lies to U.S. citizens about the severity of the corona virus demonstrates that the only way he knows how to prevent a panic, is to outright lie to us while calling the virus a hoax. This is evidence that he lacks the leadership skills to be President. Honesty and the ability to positively influence the public are two important leadership qualities that our current President lacks. If Trump were a true leader, he would be able to tell us the truth about the pandemic and use his communication skills and powers to influence the country NOT to panic. ( A good example is FDR's " we have nothing to fear, but fear itself". )

The other leadership traits Trump is missing are: being a positive role model (he refuses to wear a mask); having empathy(he mocked a physically disabled reporter); being humble ("I alone can fix it").

Trump is a boss, not a leader!

Jo Ann Gelormine

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News