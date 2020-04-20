Letter: Trump is Not a Murderer
Letter: Trump is Not a Murderer

Trump is rolling back auto emission standards that will lead to a dirtier environment and will kill thousands of people in years to come. Trump is not a murderer, though, in the middle of 5th avenue or anywhere. The reason? To be guilty of murder requires intent, and Trump doesn’t intend to kill creatures large and small, he just doesn’t care. Trump thinks only about himself, his family and his wealthy friends or friendly dictators. Trump’s presidency is failing at the most basic level, the ability to be human. Sad.

Connie Marking

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

