Letter: Trump is not dumb

My son-in-law said I should write this. It’s a theory that has been brewing in my brain for quite some time as I watch the world activities. Most important point…Mr. Trump is not dumb. Then why so much effort to keep fanning the fires of a stolen election? We know he is egotistical and a person with low moral standards (treatment of women, lies). We also know he is VERY MOTIVATED by money. Can’t get enough of the green stuff. But why so much effort to get back in the White House? Why is it so important to him? I think it’s about $$. I think he had some far reaching plans to make some kind of deals with who knows who or where that would result in a huge windfall for him. I don’t think Putin would have invaded Ukraine if Trump were still in office. They were close…buddies? I’d love for someone to “follow the money” and see if my little theory has any validity. He needs the White House to make some more money on a level that has previously eluded him.