Letter: TRUMP IS NOT INEPT

As I read your editorials, it appears many believe that Trump has seriously mismanaged the Covid crises. Interestingly, at least one vaccine is available, a second near, and PPE is adequate. Evidently, most of the critics are coddled school teachers and government employees or retirees who have had assured income through this time. They, while huddled in their homes, appear to have no appreciation for all the essential workers who have made their life routine. Meanwhile, they have little regard for the millions who currently have lost their jobs due to the virus. Nancy Pelosi will not assist these unfortunate people unless she can also flood money into states whose inept Governors will not manage their own State budgets. My observation is that many in this town are whining, selfish cry babies who have no courage to face adversity. The end of this extremely contagious, virus is in sight. Show some backbone and courage,
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
