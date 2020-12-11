Letter: Trump is NOT the Messiah- turn back

Donald Trump’s fascist armies stand ready to attack America. “Stand back, stand ready.” Assault weapon sales have increased at a record pace. Why do these right-wing radicals feel threatened by democracy?
Look at the mask-less people attending these rallies. They appear lost, in search of their Messiah, the very Messiah that Trump has made himself out to be. They seek someone who tells them what to do rather than asking what they need. And it doesn’t matter. He can’t and won’t provide what they need.
Even politicians are saying they’d give their lives for this -Ba’al creature. Trump has destroyed the minds and souls of 38 percent of Americans. He has turned peaceful people into beings who have lost all sense of humanity and society.
Somehow, this lost soul, business failure and political loser (twice) has managed to appeal to other lost souls as their savior. Remember, many cult leaders were able to get their followers to “drink The Kool-Ade.”
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
