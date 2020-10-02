 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump is now on a misogynist-& racist-baiter mission
View Comments

Letter: Trump is now on a misogynist-& racist-baiter mission

President BS (bone-spurs) is going out of his way to attack Kamala Harris, a Black woman, emphasizing that the misogynist-racist is appealing to his base of radical far-right white supremacist racists. He's trying to arouse his audience that this is the Democrats' plan all along.

The most blatant conspiracist believer since Joe McCarthy, BS is orating aloud, as if he were actually in the room in 2021, with President Biden and VP Kamala Harris, about a fictitious, maniacal scene. This is true.

First, he stated, "Harris is too liberal and she's being groomed to usurp the presidency."

Then, a big fabrication of his diluted mind, in which a President Biden is forced to sign documents he didn't understand, "I'm getting tired. I'd like to rest. I'd like to let Kamala take over as president!"

He couldn't get significant attacks on Biden to hold, so he attacks a Black woman. The uneducated followers of BS will deserve what happens to them and us should he be reelected.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Steve Kerrrrr ... should mind his own business in "failed state" California, says the chairman for Pima County's Republican Party. That and more in our Monday Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A Choice

To all those voters who have moved to Arizona from a state run by Democrats because you were fed up with the taxes, entitlement programs, crim…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News