Letter: Trump is now on a misogynist-& racist-baiter mission

President BS (bone-spurs) is going out of his way to attack Kamala Harris, a Black woman, emphasizing that the misogynist-racist is appealing to his base of radical far-right white supremacist racists. He's trying to arouse his audience that this is the Democrats' plan all along.
The most blatant conspiracist believer since Joe McCarthy, BS is orating aloud, as if he were actually in the room in 2021, with President Biden and VP Kamala Harris, about a fictitious, maniacal scene. This is true.
First, he stated, "Harris is too liberal and she's being groomed to usurp the presidency."
Then, a big fabrication of his diluted mind, in which a President Biden is forced to sign documents he didn't understand, "I'm getting tired. I'd like to rest. I'd like to let Kamala take over as president!"
He couldn't get significant attacks on Biden to hold, so he attacks a Black woman. The uneducated followers of BS will deserve what happens to them and us should he be reelected.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
