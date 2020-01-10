Letter: Trump is on his way to become a War Criminal
Targeting cultural sites with military action is considered a war crime under International Law, including a U.N. Security Council resolution supported by the Trump administration in 2017 and the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property.

When will right-wing cultists recognize that the American president is an ignorant, out-of-control megalomaniac, with no understanding of law or morals? He has no escape plan for a war he is creating.

George W., supported by Republicans (and some Democrats), attacked Iraq in retaliation for supposedly developing WMDs. That was a colossal lie, no WMDs, and we knew it. We found out after losing thousands of American lives and costing taxpayers trillions. Bush wanted Sadaam Hussein out of power for insulting his father.

Now, after we killed a terrorist in Iraq, they order our military to leave their country. Our “acting” president now threatens them with the same consequences.

One bomb on one cultural target will brant him a War Criminal, as well as an impeached president.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

