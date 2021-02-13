Letter: Trump is politically dead

I’m another former Republican who has seen the light. Even after changing parties, I still value a strong two-party system for a healthy, balanced democracy. Which is to say, today’s Trump supporters need to rethink their allegiances in light of: loss of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia, and with it the Presidency; losses of David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and with it the US Senate. In other words, it’s plain as day: Trump is a LOSER. He energizes his base, but he cannot attract enough new voters for the majority he needs. The party needs to find new leadership in order to move forward. Trump support will not succeed in the races of 2022. Who will it be? Mitch McConnell? Liz Cheney? Ben Sasse? Fred Upton? These are the strong willed Republicans who are willing to restore time-honored conservative principles. Anyone who cannot graciously admit to himself and his followers that he lost does not deserve another chance at office. Trump is politically dead.
James Torrey
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.