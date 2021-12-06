 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump is still a threat
As a retired mental health professional, I've known about Donald Trump's pathological narcissism since the 1980s. It's been on public display widely and persistently for decades and exceeds the minimum criteria laid out in the DSM-5 for such a diagnosis. I would really rather not discuss him or his family, except for the fact that he continues to present a threat to our country. His lies poison civil discourse and further corrode the moral fiber that we used to depend upon in order to maintain a civil society.

For those who look to him for guidance or leadership, I would remind them that narcissists, as a defense mechanism, must lie to themselves and others to maintain the delusion of their egocentrism. I offer this haiku as a helpful reminder of that fact.

Lying’s what Trump does

He’s always been a liar

He’s a liar still.

Rick Scifres

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

