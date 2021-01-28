Letter: Trump is still running the sedition

Donald Trump is out of office. The great majority of Americans breathed a sigh of relief as the tallies confirmed. But, he is not gone.
Trump created an aura of God-like proportions (Hades, God of the Underworld?). All that appears to remain are those dissidents who falsely call themselves "patriots," and pontificate upon the ideals of a deranged Wizard of Oz, but armed.
Prominent elected officials now carry his cause. Matt Gaetz, Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz run the show, threatening their own GOP to reject Trump's impeachment or risk a Trump-funded and led primary against them in the 2022 primaries when the House of Representatives and several Senate seats are up for grabs.
These vulnerable politicians will be those who voted for impeachment in the House and the Senate, and anyone who may have slighted their "god." If they are allowed to continue, we will no longer be a democracy. Let the soon-to-be MAGA Party take these people into their new attempt at autocracy.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.