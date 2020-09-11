 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump is Surrounded by Criminals
Letter: Trump is Surrounded by Criminals

The president is eager to cast himself as the law-and-order candidate. Which is...rich. His former campaign chairman, deputy campaign chairman, lawyer, political adviser and a foreign policy adviser are felons — and his former strategist, Steven Bannon, was just indicted. Never mind his "charity" broke the law. Never mind his "university" swindled its students. The president himself actively wants foreign governments to help him win the election, which is illegal, and his administration violated the Hatch Act by using the White House as a political prop. He is surrounded by criminals and acts like one too. If President Obama or popular-vote-winning Hilary Clinton had just one of these marks against them, my, my, what would Tucker Carlson and the GOP say?

Christopher Cokinos

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

