Letter: Trump is taking the country into fascism

The former Soviet Union declared itself a “democracy,” yet its elections were not “free and fair,” as only one party with state-approved candidates was represented. The USSR was more correctly classified as a “socialist republic” or “socialist democracy.” Trump and Republicans are leaning toward Russia with eyes toward the future. That is what they used against Bernie Sanders.
A totalitarian state has most of these basic guidelines. Rules enforced by a single dictator - presence of a single ruling political party (Republican?) - strict censorship, if not total control of the press and media - regularly disseminated pro-government propaganda - harsh restriction of anti-government protests and media - domestic and International travel restriction.
Mandatory service in the military for all citizens - mandatory population control practices - prohibition of specific religious or political groups and practices. - control of all guns - prohibition of any form of public criticism of the government or the “leader” - laws enforced by secret police and/or military forces.
This is where President BS is leading us. Vote BLUE!
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!