Letter: Trump Is The Anarchist
President Trump has sought to justify his use of paramilitaries to put down peaceful demonstrations in the nation’s capital and in Portland, Oregon, by characterizing the protesters as “anarchists.”

One dictionary defines anarchy as “a state of disorder resulting from an absence or nonrecognition of authority.”

The President has shown over the past three-and-a-half years his distain and outright contempt for the authority of our laws and the US Constitution.

One could argue that, by this definition, Mr. Trump is himself an anarchist. One could further assume that his willingness to resort to shock-troop tactics common in oppressive regimes around the world is one more manifestation of his anarchic tendencies.

Paul Ottley

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

