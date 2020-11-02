Letter: Trump is the best

President Trump has convinced me he is indeed best in a number of areas-- pathetic pandemic strategies, acceptance of white supremist groups like the Proud Boys, and egregious tax returns. Now, he brings his "best" decisions to immigration, environmental, and educational issues. Trump’s plan to separate children from parents as families seek immigration resulted in 545 children to remain without reunification with their family. His administration recently deregulated logging in Alaska’s Tongass National Forest, a ecologically sensitive site playing a major role in the battle against climate change. Betsy DeVos, Trump’s Education Secretary, rejected 94% of college loan relief for students at for-profit colleges. Our families, our spirits, and our country cannot survive four more years of President Trump's best efforts.
Roger Shanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
