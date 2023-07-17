What does "first citizen president since George Washington" mean? Lack of political experience is good thing? The constitution says a candidate is not eligible to assume the office of POTUS unless he/she is a natural born citizen. Trump is somewhat unique in that he is dumb enough to believe his own press. Quoting Julius Ceasar, "If you must break the law, do it to seize power...". As far as making mistakes due to ignorance, if person cannot learn from their mistakes, is it because they are blind to the obvious or just stupid? Thomas Jefferson said, "Ignorance of the law is no excuse in any country."