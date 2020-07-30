You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Trump is using Gestapo and KGB Tactics
We need to remember the words of Martin Niemöller after World War 2: “They came first for the Communists, and I didn't speak up because I wasn't a Communist. Then they came for the Jews, and I didn't speak up because I wasn't a Jew. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I didn't speak up because I wasn't a trade unionist. Then they came for the Catholics, and I didn't speak up because I was a Protestant. Then they came for me, and by that time no one was left to speak up." We must stop our President’s Gestapo and KGB tactics that are being played out in Portland and threatened for other cities as they may be used in Tucson next.

Douglas Taren

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

