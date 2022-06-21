Letter: Trump knew he was lying

Rep Zoe Lofgren and the January 6 Committee presented painstaking evidence that Trump knew he lost the election. It was obvious from his stunned look in 2016 that he didn't expect to win then, and the same is true of 2020, which is why he started harping about fraud long before election day. Yet newspapers across the country, including the AZ Daily Star, are blaring the headline that Barr said Trump was detached from reality, a convenient defense from the conspiracy indictments he should face. In fact Barr said, "If he really believed that, he's become detached from reality." Grifters and con artists like Trump know exactly what they are doing.