Letter: Trump leads, Biden follows

The liberal news media all warned how terrible it would be if President Trump visited Kenosha, WI. They were predicting violence and riots would erupt because of his presence. So Trump went to Kenosha and all went well, all was peaceful. He visited torched businesses and met with owners promising help. Trump was met by supporters who lined the streets for almost a mile. Now Biden plans on going to Kenosha on Thursday. But there are no catastrophic warnings by the news media that his visit will fan the flames of violence. Biden the follower. A couple weeks ago, Biden announced his Covid19 plan, which included making more PPEs doing more testing and pursuing a vaccine. Trump has already done that. Biden the follower. For months, Trump has been denouncing the riots and violence across America. Biden just did so. Biden the follower. In January, Trump did the travel ban from China. Biden denounced it, then months later said it was helpful. Biden the follower. He is not a leader.
Benjamin Edwards
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
