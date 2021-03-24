Letter: Trump Legacy

The writer this morning says we dodged a bullet when we elected Joe Biden, a "gifted and inspired" leader who'll end the "extravagant damage" of the prior administration. I can only suppose he means the lowest unemployment of blacks, Hispanics and women, creation of opportunity zones to draw investment into economically depressed areas, energy independence, no new wars, destroyed Isis, 7 million new jobs, cancelled Iran nuclear deal, peace in the middle east, criminal justice reform, moved the Embassy to Jerusalem, constructed the border wall, lowest gas prices in a decade, appointed 260 federal judges, killed terrorist leaders, 7 million people off food stamps, 1.2 million added factory and construction jobs, to name a few things accomplished. You may not agree with all of them, but they were accomplishments in spite of all the efforts to remove Trump from the day he was inaugurated. Trump had his faults; who among us does not?
Curt Anderson
Oro Valley
