 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump Legacy
View Comments

Letter: Trump Legacy

  • Comments

The writer this morning says we dodged a bullet when we elected Joe Biden, a "gifted and inspired" leader who'll end the "extravagant damage" of the prior administration. I can only suppose he means the lowest unemployment of blacks, Hispanics and women, creation of opportunity zones to draw investment into economically depressed areas, energy independence, no new wars, destroyed Isis, 7 million new jobs, cancelled Iran nuclear deal, peace in the middle east, criminal justice reform, moved the Embassy to Jerusalem, constructed the border wall, lowest gas prices in a decade, appointed 260 federal judges, killed terrorist leaders, 7 million people off food stamps, 1.2 million added factory and construction jobs, to name a few things accomplished. You may not agree with all of them, but they were accomplishments in spite of all the efforts to remove Trump from the day he was inaugurated. Trump had his faults; who among us does not?

Curt Anderson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor March 20
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor March 20

LETTERS: Has Mitch McConnell pulled a fast one of Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema? Does the Grand Canyon need more federal protection? Our letter writers take on these questions and more in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News