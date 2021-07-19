Letter: trump legacy

Bigoted, racist white supremacists, the core of the minority party of trump, have wrested control of our Democracy. The Republican party is no longer the sane party of reasoned dissent and reasonably civil discourse. The party of trump bears no resemblance to the earlier party of Abe, Teddy, Ike, Ron, even the Georges. Trump’s legacy is transforming us into a nation that could, if left unchecked, emulate Putin’s Russia and Xi’s China. Contrary to pronouncements by President Biden, Vice President Harris and Citizen Obama, this is who we have become. Sadly, this is who we are.
Jack Graef
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.