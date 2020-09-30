Letter: Trump lies on Covid-19

For months Americans have wondered why President Trump talks about Covid-19 in ways that contradict their own observations – and his own health advisers.
Now Bob Woodward discloses that, in March, Trump said the virus was “more deadly” than severe flu. This, while telling his political rallies that Covid-19 was a Democratic hoax, or that it would soon disappear.
Why the contradictions? He told Woodward he didn't want to cause panic. Recently, Trump cited FDR and Churchill as examples.
But these statesmen never sugarcoated Depression or war. They told the truth, even while encouraging action to overcome these crises.
Trump, by contrast, downplayed the Covid threat. He goaded governors into reopening their economies prematurely, prodded schools to open while claiming children were practically immune, and continues to belittle people wearing masks while staging “superspreader” events.
In so doing, he has surely caused thousands of deaths. This is not leadership. In dealing dishonestly with Covid, Trump shows a gross lack of judgment.
Tom Chulski
Green Valley
