Letter: TRUMP LIMBO-OR HOW LOW CAN YOU GO

Sing to Reggae tune:
Nothing to fear from COVID, it will go away. Trust me.
150,000 COVID deaths interfere with golf game
Stormtroopers to Portland to keep peace, Seig Heil!
Defund, Replace Post Office to disrupt vote-by-mail
Trump aims to cast Democrats as threat to religious freedom
More..too many more to stay within 150 words.
Oh, how low can you go before you fall on your .....
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!