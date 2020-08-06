You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: TRUMP LIMBO-OR HOW LOW CAN YOU GO
Letter: TRUMP LIMBO-OR HOW LOW CAN YOU GO

Sing to Reggae tune:

Nothing to fear from COVID, it will go away. Trust me.

150,000 COVID deaths interfere with golf game

Stormtroopers to Portland to keep peace, Seig Heil!

Defund, Replace Post Office to disrupt vote-by-mail

Trump aims to cast Democrats as threat to religious freedom

More..too many more to stay within 150 words.

Oh, how low can you go before you fall on your .....

Dennis Winsten

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

