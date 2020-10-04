 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump Loves America
Letter: Trump Loves America

I have a cousin who is in the Trump cult. When asked why, she says that Trump loves America. When she is asked to explain, there is silence.

Well, he has divided us into two. He has normalized lying and racism. He has taught our children to lie when it suits them, to disregard scientists, and to bully others when they don't get their way. After the recent debate, debate teams everywhere are cringing and mothers are crying.

As for good, he gave a large tax cut to his rich supporters.

Shame! I cry for my country.

Carl Hunter

Tubac

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

