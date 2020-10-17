Letter: Trump Loves Himself

The America that Trump loves is one of white privilege, and white supremacy, an America that gives Trump a bigger platform on which to build his brand. I see him as a want-to- be dictator in the process of destroying our institutions that have helped build the democracy I cherish.
For the last 300-400 years America has been a place where people of color along with the poor have been demonized and relegated to second class citizenship except for a couple of years after the Civil War. Strides were made to even the process in the 1960s and later, but as soon as this loss become threatening the phrase "War on White Men" was shouted by such as Lindsey Graham Of South Carolina.
If you love Trump find the old news reels from the 1930s and 40s you'll love them too.
No I will not vote for Trump.
Don Weede
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
