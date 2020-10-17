 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump Loves Himself
View Comments

Letter: Trump Loves Himself

The America that Trump loves is one of white privilege, and white supremacy, an America that gives Trump a bigger platform on which to build his brand. I see him as a want-to- be dictator in the process of destroying our institutions that have helped build the democracy I cherish.

For the last 300-400 years America has been a place where people of color along with the poor have been demonized and relegated to second class citizenship except for a couple of years after the Civil War. Strides were made to even the process in the 1960s and later, but as soon as this loss become threatening the phrase "War on White Men" was shouted by such as Lindsey Graham Of South Carolina.

If you love Trump find the old news reels from the 1930s and 40s you'll love them too.

No I will not vote for Trump.

Don Weede

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: We're starting to see readers reactions to our endorsement series, and one thing is clear: Republicans are not happy about our selection of Mark Kelly for Senate. Read their complaints in today's Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Some letter writers touch on the race for president and Senate here in Arizona, but another is a doctor who takes a strong stance against recreational marijuana and Prop. 207. See if you agree, in Letters to the Editor

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News