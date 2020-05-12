Letter: Trump makes a fact check necessary
The Star's fact check page "Trump is not credible on US death toll from virus." Why is that news? Trump obviously has a truth problem. He has been cited for telling thousands of lies in 3 years.

In Obama's 8 years only one statement stands out and it was more likely an error. It had to do with the ACA.

Trump's lies cause problems with other governments, legislation and in November, probably his election. We need to ask ourselves why we even bother to televise or prints what he says.

We especially need a reliable leader in such a time as this virus. Thanks to Trump we do not have one. We really need facts to get us through this tough time, but we have a habitual liar.

How have we gone from a president who could not tell a lie to one who cannot tell the truth?

Donald Vandine

Sierra Vista

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

