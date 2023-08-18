A lot of our citizens in the USA are sad and have an unhealthy unhappiness because of a Trump caused malaise.

We have less fun in our lives because of this

It has been brought on by an ever expanding grey cloud of malaise emanating from the aura around Trump. It began years ago but since 1/6 / 2021 it has mushroomed and covers the USA and much of the world.

It reminds me of Peanuts character Pigpen. Every time Pigpen went in public he was surrounded by dirt. Pig-Pen is known for his perpetually filthy overalls and the cloud of dirt and dust that follows him wherever he goes.

With Trump, it expands exponentially every time he opens his mouth.

With an apology to pigpen

Donald Plummer

Northwest side