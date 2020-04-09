Letter: Trump Manipulation of the COVID 19 Death Projection
Letter: Trump Manipulation of the COVID 19 Death Projection

The Trump administration has projected that, at a minimum, 100,000 to 200,000 Americans will die due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The administration refuses to divulge how it has made the calculations that project these numbers. Several epidemiologist have modeled a significantly lower projected death count. Their conclusions seem to be consistent with what is being seen around the world. The global death count from almost 6 months since the first appearance of the virus is approximately 55,000. In several countries the infection rate has peaked and fallen off. Our administration is telling us ours will peak in two weeks. So the question arises, “why the projection of such a high number of deaths in the US?” Could it be a political calculation? If the death rate falls well below the projected minimum of 100-200,000, it might appear that the administration has masterfully navigated the country through the pandemic. Who wins under such a scenario? Trump.

Bruce Gibbins

Foothills

