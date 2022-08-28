Letter: Trump, Mar-A-Lago Search

I got a look at the redacted affidavit in support of the search warrant for Mar-A-Lago (aka 1100 South Ocean Blvd., Palm Beach, Florida). The blacked out portions are such as to make the affidavit largely unintelligible. Good! Keeping in mind that Top Secret documents are involved, one wouldn't want foreign powers to know that these documents even exist. Nor is it a good idea to tip the potential defendant(s) as to where the Department of Justice is going in any potential prosecution.