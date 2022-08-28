Letter: Trump, Mar-A-Lago Search

Dear Editor:
I got a look at the redacted affidavit in support of the search warrant for Mar-A-Lago (aka 1100 South Ocean Blvd., Palm Beach, Florida). The blacked out portions are such as to make the affidavit largely unintelligible. Good! Keeping in mind that Top Secret documents are involved, one wouldn't want foreign powers to know that these documents even exist. Nor is it a good idea to tip the potential defendant(s) as to where the Department of Justice is going in any potential prosecution.
What can be derived from the redacted affidavit is that Top Secret documents were being stored in insecure locations. A foreign spy could check in as a hotel guest and have at it.
Interests from the Trumpistas to the New York Times will argue we aren't being shown enough. All in due time. The wheels of justice grind slow but exceeding fine.
Richard Sipan
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.